Redmi may stop shipping charger with phones, Redmi Note 11SE tipped to be first

Official release of the Redmi Note 11SE is scheduled for this Friday in India. The device's complete specs are available on the company website ahead of its formal release. The listing hints that Xiaomi won't provide a charging adaptor inside the Redmi Note 11SE's retail package this time around.

Also, READ: US lawmakers release bill that could 'force' Google, Facebook to share revenues with news media

If you visit the Redmi Note 11SE page on the company's website right now, you'll see that there's no mention of a charger being included in the box. Even yet, the listing gives the impression that a USB Type-C cable is included.

Several manufacturers of smartphones have recently begun removing the included charger from the retail packaging of their products. The Nothing brand has released its Nothing Phone 1 without including a charger in the package.

According to the product page, the retail package contains the device, a case, a USB Type-C cable, a SIM ejector tool, user instructions, and a SIM ejector tool. Beginning on August 31st, you'll be able to buy a Redmi Note 11SE.

Redmi Note 11SE specifications

Redmi Note 11SE has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 1,100 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 CPU and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone comes with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 12.

The Redmi Note 11SE has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, all of which are located on the device's back quad camera configuration. For video chats and selfies, the device has a 13MP front-facing camera.

The Redmi Note 11SE is powered with a 5000mAh battery with 33W quick charging capabilities. For security, the gadget has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.