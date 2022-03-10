Redmi K50 series to launch on March 17 – Check expected price, key features, specifications

Redmi has officially released the launch date for upcoming Redmi K50 series in China. As confirmed by the company’s official Weibo account, the smartphone will be launched on March 17.

The announcement of Redmi K50 series has come after the company wrapped its new Redmi K50G gaming edition that comes with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Speculations claim that the smartphone will be released at an expected price of Rs 28000 approximately.

The upcoming event might witness the launch of three more smartphones, including the regular model, a Pro variant, and the Redmi Pro+ model. The upcoming phones won’t be released with the same chip.

The cheapest model in the Redmi K50 series will come up with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The feature is currently available in the OnePlus 9R and Realme GT Neo 2 in India.

As per speculations, the Pro version will come up with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The K50 Pro+ variant is likely to come up with a Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chip.

With reference to the camera settings, the Pro models are expected to have a

108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which will have support for OIS as well. The smartphones will have the same 6.67-inch OLED display as the gaming editions. It will come with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 12X as a rebranded version of the Redmi K50.

As of now, the Mi 11X is available in India for a starting price of Rs 27,999.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is yet to launch the flagship Xiaomi 12 series globally on March 15.