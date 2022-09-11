Redmi 6A explosion allegedly kills women, Xiaomi investigating incident

A YouTuber recounted a horrific incident of a woman who allegedly died in the Delhi-National Capital Region when her Redmi 6A smartphone exploded. A tech YouTuber tweeted that his aunt had died when her smartphone burst as she slept with it near her face on a pillow. After receiving the tweet, Xiaomi immediately answered that it was investigating the problem.

The MD Talk YT YouTuber has claimed the smartphone's battery exploded, killing the owner, and has posted photos of the damaged device. In the tweet he said,“Hi @RedmiIndia, @manukumarjain, @s_anuj Yesterday in Night my Aunty found dead, she was using Redmi 6A, she was sleeping & she kept the phone near her face on pillow side & after sometime her phone blast. It’s a bad time for us. It’s a responsibility of a brand to support."

In a Twitter response, Xiaomi stated it is working to reach out to the impacted family and investigate the situation. The YouTuber then adds in a second tweet that the victim's son is serving in the army and that the family lives a very simple life. The smartphone's rear cover is mangled and smashed, revealing the battery's catastrophic rupture. A graphic photo of the lady laying in a pool of blood on a bed is attached to the tweet as well.

“Her family is so simple, her son is in the Indian Army. They don’t know so much. She only uses her phone just for calling & watching YouTube. Now if brand didn’t accept their mistakes, don’t take responsibility directly, if a family has to fight for justice then what’s the use,” the YouTuber tweeted.

It is a fact that smartphone explosions have hurt people. The circumstances behind the smartphone's explosion and whether the injuries seen in the images were caused by the explosion are yet unknown. Sadly, this is not the first time a Redmi phone has caught fire. When a Redmi 9A user in Andhra Pradesh, India, had the device explode in his pocket in 2019, he sustained some relatively minor injuries.