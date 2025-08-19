'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more

Redmi 15 5G launches in India today, featuring a large battery, advanced display, and improved performance that offers a strong balance of power, design, and affordability.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 02:02 PM IST

Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi 15 5G in India today, on August 19. It is the 5G-ready version of the Redmi 15 4G with a large battery, advanced display, and improved performance. The Redmi 15 5G aims to offer a strong balance of power, design, and affordability.

Design and colour options

The Redmi 15 5G offers three attractive colour options: Midnight Black, Frosted White, and Sandy Purple. Allowing users to choose between a classic or vibrant look that suits their preference.

Software and updates

Redmi 15 5G, powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15. Xiaomi has promised two years of operating system updates along with four years of security patches, ensuring the phone remains updated and secure for a longer period.

The software experience is enhanced with Gemini integration and modern tools such as Circle to Search, making it more user-friendly and aligned with the latest Android ecosystem.

Display

One of the highlights of the Redmi 15 5G is its large 6.9-inch HD display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, which offers smoother scrolling, faster animations, and an overall better experience.

Battery and charging

The Redmi 15 5G packs a massive 7,000mAh silicone carbon battery, which Xiaomi claims can last for more than two days on a single charge. The phone supports 33W fast charging and also offers 18W reverse charging, allowing users to charge other devices such as earbuds or smartwatches.

Price and availability in India

The Redmi 15 5G pricing is as follows:

Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rs 15,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rs 16,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

The smartphone will go on sale starting August 28 at 12 pm on Mi.com, Amazon India, and Xiaomi’s retail outlets nationwide. 

