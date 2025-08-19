Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ageing struggles: Using handle bars, wearing pants have become....
Bharti Singh's ayurvedic remedy for facial pigmentation post-childbirth sparks expert warning, here's why
Meet man, who failed in class 12th pre-boards, then in graduation, but cracked UPSC exam twice, he is currently posted in...
Vidya Balan stuns at Parineetaa re-release event: How simple diet helped actress to make fitness comeback
Spider-Man arrives to rescue Mumbaikars! Viral video shows a masked man draining waterlogged roads in Mumbai with a mop in hand - WATCH
Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more
Ambati Rayudu sparks NEW controversy over SuryaKumar Yadav's iconic T20 World Cup catch, says 'Rope was...'
Jumunjin Beach in Goblin to Nami Island in Winter Sonata: 6 iconic K-drama locations that brought stories to life
Usha Nadkarni reveals she felt insulted after audition call for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy: 'A 25-year-old asked me...'
Tamil TV actor T. Ravichandran moves HC for anticipatory bail in Kamal Haasan threat case
TECHNOLOGY
Redmi 15 5G launches in India today, featuring a large battery, advanced display, and improved performance that offers a strong balance of power, design, and affordability.
Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi 15 5G in India today, on August 19. It is the 5G-ready version of the Redmi 15 4G with a large battery, advanced display, and improved performance. The Redmi 15 5G aims to offer a strong balance of power, design, and affordability.
The Redmi 15 5G offers three attractive colour options: Midnight Black, Frosted White, and Sandy Purple. Allowing users to choose between a classic or vibrant look that suits their preference.
Redmi 15 5G, powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15. Xiaomi has promised two years of operating system updates along with four years of security patches, ensuring the phone remains updated and secure for a longer period.
The software experience is enhanced with Gemini integration and modern tools such as Circle to Search, making it more user-friendly and aligned with the latest Android ecosystem.
One of the highlights of the Redmi 15 5G is its large 6.9-inch HD display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, which offers smoother scrolling, faster animations, and an overall better experience.
The Redmi 15 5G packs a massive 7,000mAh silicone carbon battery, which Xiaomi claims can last for more than two days on a single charge. The phone supports 33W fast charging and also offers 18W reverse charging, allowing users to charge other devices such as earbuds or smartwatches.
The Redmi 15 5G pricing is as follows:
Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rs 15,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rs 16,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
The smartphone will go on sale starting August 28 at 12 pm on Mi.com, Amazon India, and Xiaomi’s retail outlets nationwide.