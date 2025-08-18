Redmi 15 5G India launch date REVEALED: Specifications, features, battery protection and other details

Redmi 15 5G launches in India on August 19. Highlights include a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, 144Hz display, 50MP camera, and a sleek, lightweight design in three colour options.

Redmi is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Redmi 15 5G, in India on August 19, 2025. The phone has already generated buzz, thanks to its unique battery technology, massive display, and sleek design. Here’s what we know so far.

Redmi 15 5G launch date and availability

Redmi has officially confirmed that the Redmi 15 5G will launch on August 19 in India. The company will livestream the event on its official YouTube channel and update fans via social media. The sale is expected to begin shortly after the announcement.

EV-grade silicon-carbon battery

The most talked-about feature of the Redmi 15 5G is its 7,000mAh battery, built using EV-grade silicon-carbon technology. This new battery type allows higher energy density in a thinner body. The phone also supports 18W reverse charging, letting users charge other devices easily.

Big display with eye protection

The Redmi 15 5G will feature a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Wet Touch Technology 2.0. The screen is being promoted as the most eye-safe in its class, offering a 288Hz touch sampling rate for ultra-smooth performance.

Camera and colour options

On the other side, the Redmi 15 5G features a 50MP main camera with an additional secondary sensor, while the front sports an 8MP selfie camera. The phone will be available in Sandy Purple, Frost White, and Midnight Black, featuring a glass-like back panel and aerospace-grade metal camera island.

Slim yet powerful

Despite packing a massive battery, the Redmi 15 5G is all set to get launch in India as the slimmest phone in its category. Redmi claims it offers all-day performance while maintaining a sleek, lightweight design that doesn’t compromise on style.