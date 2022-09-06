Redmi 11 Prime series, Redmi A1 launched in India: Price, specs, and more

The Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi 11 Prime 5G have officially gone on sale in India after several days of teasers from Xiaomi. As part of Xiaomi's special Diwali with Mi Launches, these three devices were released. Redmi 11 Prime Series and Redmi A1.

Specifications for the Redmi 11 Prime Series

There are two variants in the Redmi 11 Prime series: the Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi 11 Prime 5G. The first one only supports 4G, as the names would imply, whereas the second one also supports 5G.

The Redmi 11 Prime and the recently released Poco M5 are identical save for the rear design. On the other hand, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, also known as Redmi 10 5G in Southeast Asia, is a rebranded Redmi Note 11E from China.

When it comes to technical details, both smartphones sport a 6.58-inch LCD screen with a 2408 x 1080 (FHD+) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a dewdrop notch. Additionally, they start with the same MIUI 13 software, which runs on Android 12.

They also have a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP front-facing camera. The 4G model includes an extra 2MP macro camera.

Their chipsets are the primary distinction between the two. A MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with Bluetooth 5.3 powers the 4G edition, while a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with Bluetooth 5.1 powers the 5G variant. In either case, they have a dedicated MicroSD card port, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage.

Dual-band WiFi, GNSS, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone socket, a 5,000mAh battery, and compatibility for 18W rapid charging are the remaining features of these devices (ships with a 22.5W fast charger).

They each have measurements of 164 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm. However, the 4G device weighs 201g more than the 5G version, which weighs 200g.

Price and Availability of the Redmi 11 Prime Series

In India, the Redmi 11 Prime series will be sold for the following prices.

Xiaomi 11 Prime

Prices and Variations 4GB + 64GB: Rs. 12,999 ($163) 6GB + 128GB: Rs. 14,999 ($188)

Thunder Black, Chrome Silver, and Meadow Green are the colours.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G 4GB + 64GB - Rs. 13,999 ($175), Variations, and Price

* 6GB + 128GB - Rs. 15,999 ($200)

Peppy Purple, flashy black, and playful green are some of the colour choices.

Variations and Cost for the Redmi 11 Prime 5G * 4GB + 64GB - 13,999 Rs ($175) * 6GB + 128GB - 15,999 Rs ($200)

Peppy Purple, flashy black, and playful green are some of the colour choices.

On September 9, at 12 PM, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be available for purchase. Either Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores, or physical retailers sell it. Customers who use an ICICI Bank credit card or credit/debit card for an EMI transaction can receive a discount of Rs. 1,000.

In the upcoming days, Redmi 11 Prime's availability will be publicised on social media.

Redmi A1 Specifications

The Redmi A1's 6.52-inch LCD screen has a dewdrop notch and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels (HD+). It is equipped with an LPDDR4x RAM chipset, an eMMC 5.1 storage system, and a MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

The device boots almost entirely stock Android 12 without the MIUI skin due to its low-level hardware. It should therefore provide a better experience than earlier Xiaomi entry-level smartphones.

It also has a dual-camera system with an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor on the back. It sports a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.



Other features include a dedicated MicroSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM 4G compatibility, single-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS, and a single-band WiFi. Last but not least, it is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging (charger included in the retail box).



Price and Availability of the Redmi A1



A single 2GB + 32GB memory version of the Redmi A1 will be priced at Rs. 6,499 ($81). It is available in the colours Light Blue, Classic Black, or Light Green.



The phone will be available for purchase on September 9 at 4 PM. Retail outlets, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and Mi.com too will sell it.