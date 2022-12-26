Redmi 11 Prime 5G gets price cut in India: Check new price, specs, features and more

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Xiaomi's Redmi 11 Prime 5G smartphone in India now costs less. There is a Rs 1,000 discount on the phone now. Earlier this year, in September, Redmi launched their first 5G smartphone, the Redmi 11 Prime. It comes in two distinct variations. The basic model comes with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. It was introduced at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Now that the discount has taken effect, you can have it for only Rs 12,999.

The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant also cost Rs 15,999 at the time of its release. The item is aslo available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999.

Price changes are shown on Amazon and the business's website. In addition, ICICI Bank credit card holders may save Rs 1,000 when they make their purchase using a special e-commerce app.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Smartphone: Full specifications

In terms of hardware, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G smartphone has a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It has up to a 90Hz refresh rate and is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The low-cost smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM together with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. MIUI 13 is based on Android 12 and allows storage expansion up to 512GB via microSD card. The gadget has a dual camera system for better photo taking. The main camera is 50 megapixels, with an f/24 aperture and a 2 megapixel depth sensor; the selfie camera is 8 megapixels and has an aperture of f/2.2.

In addition, the smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that is compatible with 18W rapid charging. The phone also has AI face unlock, a fingerprint sensor on the side, a 3.5mm connection for headphones, and high-resolution audio. The smartphone contains a 3.5mm connector for headphones, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting to other devices.

Also, READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on January 5: Specifications, features and more

Redmi 11 Prime 4G VoLTE, which boasts a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, a 6.58-inch IPS LCD, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass protection, has also been released. Prices for the Redmi 11 Prime 4G start at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and go up to Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It may be purchased on the official website, physical retail locations, and Amazon.

On January 5, Xiaomi is also rumoured to release the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. These cellphones can already be purchased in China, and the Indian versions will most likely be identical to those sold in China.