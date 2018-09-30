'Red Dead Redemption 2' will come with a gigantic download size: All details here

Start clearing some hard drive space: according to a retailer promotion, October 26th's highly anticipated action adventure game "Red Dead Redemption II" will take up 105GB of space, while its online portion will accommodate up to 32 players.

PlayStation and Rockstar Games are pushing the October release of Wild West adventure "Red Dead Redemption II" with a bundle that includes the game along with a PlayStation 4 Pro console.

In announcing the deal on September 24, PlayStation detailed the benefits of playing "Red Dead Redemption II" on a 4K display as including enhanced graphics and optimized performance for a stunningly sharp and detailed look (when compared to a PS4 system) as well as "increased image clarity" through a PS4 Pro Supersampling Mode setting.

While PlayStation limited its visuals to boxfront, game cover art, and standard PS4 Pro and controller imagery, US retailers, including Target and Walmart, also posted back of box shots, including small print detailing several previously unmentioned aspects. Officially speaking, the game will require 105GB in order to install, on PlayStation 4 Pro at least, which puts it among the largest PS4 installs to date, if not at the top of the pile.

In doing so it surpasses the likes of "Doom," "Uncharted 4," and recent "Call of Duty" installs, perhaps not unexpected given Rockstar's insistence on creating a comprehensive look at turn of the 20th century USA. Additionally, there's to be a 30-day exclusivity period on selected online content coming to "Red Dead Online," which is in line with similar preferential deals with Activision regarding its post-release support for "Call of Duty" and "Destiny" titles.

The box also specifies that online multiplayer, previously introduced as "Red Dead Online," will cater for up to 32 players. Though that's less than the 100-person matches that players of Battle Royale games like "Fortnite," "PUBG" and, from mid-October, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" have become accustomed to, it represents a slight increase on the 30-person headcount of Rockstar's "Grand Theft Auto Online" and a doubling on 2010's "Red Dead Redemption."

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is expected to have a profound impact on the video game industry's fortunes in 2018, with the annual "Call of Duty" and "Battlefield" franchises moving from their usual spots in order to accommodate it. Rockstar Games' previous release, "Grand Theft Auto V," is currently ranked behind "Tetris" and "Minecraft" as the third best-selling video game of all time.