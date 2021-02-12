Realme X7 5G first sale on Flipkart, check specifications, feature, price

Realme X7 5G will go on sale on Realme’s website and Flipkart at noon (12 pm).

Realme X7 5G will go on sale on Realme’s website and Flipkart at noon (12 pm). The sale offers a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card and EMI and an instant discount of Rs 1500 with Axis Bank cards and EMI. The smartphone will also be available in offline stores as well.

Realme X7 5G first sale today

Realme X7 5G is powered by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and it is priced at Rs 19,999. The other variant of Realme X7 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phones come in Space Silver and Nebula colour

Key features and specifications

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera on the back, with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel hole-punch front camera.

Earlier on February 10, Realme launched its sale for pro variant of Realme X7. The smartphone comes with a Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U powered by a 5G processor, and triple rear cameras.