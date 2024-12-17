It is the first phone in its segment to feature an IP69 rating, which indicates high protection against dust and liquids.

Realme has unveiled its plan to launch its new smartphone in the market on December 18, 2024. Realme 14x is expected to be a game changer in the Indian market owing to its affordable cost and up-to-date features. The company has confirmed that the phone will be available at a price under Rs. 15,000 which makes it a wise investment amongst all phones offering 5G services.



Among its features, the one that stands out the most is the smartphone’s durability. It is the first phone in its segment to feature an IP69 rating, which indicates high protection against dust and liquids. Owing to this rating, the phone will offer unmatched protection, making it highly resilient to water immersion.



It delivers a set of premium features at a budget-friendly price. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the phone features an IPS LCD display. A screen size of 6.67 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth user experience. It also comes along with a 6,000 mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging, which allows users to optimally use the smartphone. For those who love to take pictures, the phone features a 50 MP primary camera at the back and an 8 MP selfie camera for users to capture their moments without any blurs. Additionally, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The sales would begin at 12 noon on December 18 at the official Realme website and Flipkart. Available in three colours: Crystal Black, Golden Glow and Jewel Red, the new phone appears to be a smart and pocket friendly option for anyone looking to purchase a new smartphone.