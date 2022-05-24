Realme launches Narzo 50 5G in India today at 12 pm via Amazon: Check price, bank offers, features

Picture courtesy: Zee Media Bureau

With the introduction of new technology, the government is undertaking a number of programmes, such as smart cities and the deployment of 5G towers. To keep up with the advancements, many mobile phone manufacturers are releasing 5G devices. Realme is not far behind, as it will put its Realme Narzo 50 5G on sale in the country for the first time today. In case you missed it, the mid-range handset was released in India alongside the Narzo 50 Pro 5G just last week. The Realme Narzo 50 5G for India is a rebranded Realme Q5i that was released in China last month.

The new Realme smartphone features a high refresh rate display screen, a MediaTek Dimensity processor, and a 5000mAh battery. The phone enables Dart charging and features a fingerprint sensor on the side. Let's look at the Realme Narzo 50 pricing in India, launch deals, specifications, and features in more detail.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Price and Launch Offers in India

The Narzo 50 5G is available in three variants: 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. The handset's base model costs Rs 15,999. The device's 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs 16,999. The Narzo 50 5G in 6GB + 128GB version, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 17,999.

Specification and feautures

The Narzo 50 5G has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 and a brightness level of 600 nits. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling frequency of 180Hz, and a punch hole notch. The Narzo 50 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and an inbuilt Mali G57 GPU. It supports up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 memory. The phone runs on Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12.

The new Narzo series smartphones come with a dual-rear camera configuration that includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and an LED flash. The phone has an 8MP camera for video calls and selfies. The Narzo 50 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart rapid charging. It contains a Type-C charging connector, a fingerprint scanner on the side, and a micro-SD card slot. The Narzo 50 5G is available in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue.

