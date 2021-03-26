Realme caught using Apple iPhone during demo of Narzo 30A

In a major embarrassment, Chinese smartphone maker Realme was caught using an Apple iPhone to demonstrate the gaming capabilities of its newest launch Narzo 30A.

As per a Zee News report, the company had organized a live gaming event to show how the device performs when it comes to gaming. However, the gamers were seen using iPhones during the event.

The incident happened in Bangladesh. Realme wanted to show the fast processor of Narzo 30A. Three users were playing a game in the live event and their mobile screen was also being repeatedly shared on the big screen. Suddenly, 'Guided Access Started, Triple Click the Side Botton to Exit' popped up on a gamer's mobile screen. This feature is only available on the iPhone. There was more trouble when this message started popping up on the big screen behind the gamers.

Experts say that the price of Realme Narzo 30A is only Rs 8,999. The company was trying to tell its users that the processor of this cheap smartphone is also similar to that of expensive phones. But the company is not able to say anything after the incident in the live event.

The company has said in its clarification that the gaming part was of Realme Narzo 30A. The video that was being played on the screen was a recorded one and streamed live some time ago. The clip in which the iPhone notification popped up was from the producer.

Notably, Realme Narzo 30 Series has been launched in India only last month. Under the series, the company launched Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A. This new phone has been launched recently in Bangladesh.