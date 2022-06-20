Realme C30 budget smartphone launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

Realme has launched the new Realme C30 budget smartphone in India. The new device is one of the most affordable smartphones from Realme in the country. The entry-level Realme C30 is powered by a Unisoc chipset and features a LCD panel. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 11 out of the box. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme C30 entry-level smartphone.

Realme C30: Price and availability

Realme C30 will go on sale in India starting from June 27. Customers will be able to get the smartphone from e-commerce platform Flipkart. The device will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,299 respectively. Realme is offering the smartphone in two colour options - Blue, Green and Black.

Realme C30 specifications

Realme C30 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop style notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs Android 11 based Realme UI R edition out of the box.

In terms of camera, the Realme C30 comes with an 8MP rear camera. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 5MP camera at the front. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a micro-USB socket.