Realme 15T launch date confirmed: Specs, price and features expected

The Realme 15T will launch in India on September 2 with a 7,000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor, and 50MP cameras. Featuring an iPhone-like design and IP68 durability, the device is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 with multiple storage options.

Realme is all set to release its latest mid range smartphone, the Realme 15T in India on September 2 at 12pm IST. It is positioned as the successor to the Realme 14T, the smartphone comes with major upgrades in battery, design, display and performance, making it a strong contender under Rs 20,000.

Realme 15T launch and availability

The Realme 15T launch event is expected to be livestreamed on the company’s website, YouTube and social media channels. After launch, it will be available via Flipkart, Realme India’s e-store and offline retailers. Pricing details will be revealed during the event, but leaks suggest the smartphone will launch under Rs 20,000 with multiple storage options: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

Design inspired by iPhone

The Realme 15T design takes cues from Apple’s iPhone series, featuring a square-shaped triple-camera island. Expected in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium finishes, the phone’s textured matte 4R design ensures an anti-slip, fingerprint-resistant back. Weighing just 181 grams with a slim 7.79mm profile, it is touted as the lightest smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery. The device also comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making it dustproof and water-resistant.

Key specifications and features

The Realme 15T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, an upgrade over its predecessor, ensuring smoother gaming and multitasking. On the camera front, it features a 50MP primary rear sensor with 4K video recording support, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 50MP front camera for selfies. AI-powered features such as AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, AI Glare Removal, AI Landscaping, and AI Live Photo enhance the photography experience.

Battery that lasts days

The highlight of the Realme 15T is its 7,000mAh battery, claimed to provide 25.3 hours of YouTube streaming, 128.4 hours of Spotify playback, and 13 hours of gaming. It supports 60W fast charging and is expected to ship with an 80W charger in the box. Features like 10W reverse charging and bypass charging add to its practicality.





