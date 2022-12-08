Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme 10 Pro with 108MP camera, Android 13 launched in India

The Realme 10 Pro series comprises two smartphones - Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus.

Realme has launched the new Realme 10 Pro series in India today. The Realme 10 Pro series comprises two smartphones - Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus. The specifications of the smartphones are the same as the Chinese versions. Here is everything you need to know about the Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro in India.

Realme 10 Pro Plus price in India

Realme 10 Pro Plus will be available in three RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 24,999, Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. The device will go on sale in India from December 14 via Realme online store, Flipkart and other offline stores. It will be available in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue colour options.

Realme 10 Pro price in india

Realme 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs 18,999. The device will be offered in two RAM and storage options - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. It will go on sale from December 16 and it will be available in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue colour options.

Realme 10 Pro Plus specifications

Realme 10 Pro Plus features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The FHD+ display gets a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 800 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the new Realme phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage

When it comes to camera, the Realme 10 Pro Plus gets a triple camera system on the rear that consists of a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, it has a 16MP shooter at the front.

The dual-SIM 5G device runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It also gets dual stereo speakers and an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Also read: Jio Phone 5G India launch soon, specifications revealed on Geekbench



Realme 10 Pro specifications

Realme 10 Pro Plus features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 680 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the new Realme phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage

When it comes to camera, the Realme 10 Pro gets a dual camera system on the rear that consists of a 108MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, it has a 16MP shooter at the front. The dual-SIM 5G device runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.