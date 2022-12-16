Realme 10 Pro goes on sale India with discount on Flipkart, check details

In terms of camera, the Realme 10 Pro gets a dual camera system on the rear that consists of a 108MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor.

Realme 10 Pro is now available for purchase in India. Realme recently launched the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G under the Realme 10 Pro series in India. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G went on sale in India earlier this week and now the Realme 10 Pro is available for buyers on Flipkart. Although it is the first sale of the Realme 10 Pro smartphone, you can get the new smartphone with a massive discount from Flipkart.

Realme 10 Pro: Price and offer

Realme 10 Pro comes in two RAM and storage options - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. The phone comes in three colour options - Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue colour options. On Flipkart, Rs 1,000 off is available on HDFC transactions and SBI transactions. Flipkart is also offering Rs 18,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone.

Realme 10 Pro specifications

Realme 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz of peak refresh rate. The phone gets 680 nits of peak brightness and 360Hz touch sampling. Under the hood, the new Realme phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For video calls and selfies, it has a 16MP shooter at the front. The dual-SIM 5G device runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.