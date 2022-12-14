Search icon
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G goes on first sale in India via Flipkart: Price, offers and more

Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is a part of Realme 10 Pro series.

Realme recently launched the new Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro under the Realme 10 Pro series in India. The Realme 10 Pro will go on sale in India on December 16 but the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The device gets similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart. Here’s everything you need to know about the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Price and offers

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 24,999, Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. The device can be purchased via Realme online store, Flipkart and other offline stores. It will be available in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue colour options.

On Flipkart, buyers can get a Rs 1000 instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Card transactions. You can also get Rs 1000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G specifications

Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The  FHD+ display gets a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 800 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the new Realme phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

When it comes to camera, the Realme 10 Pro Plus gets a triple camera system on the rear that consists of a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, it has a 16MP shooter at the front.

