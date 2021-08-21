Need gift suggestions for Raksha Bandhan? Try THESE smartphones under Rs 15,000

The one festival which is eagerly awaited by the siblings is Raksha Bandhan. This festival marks the love and bond between a brother and a sister. On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie Rakhi to their brothers who in return shower them with gifts. This festival calls for bothers shelling their pockets to get unique and thoughtful presents for their sisters. But, if you’re still planning what to get for your sister, here are some ideas to make your sister’s Raksha Bandhan a memorable one.

If you have a budget upto Rs 15,000, then you can gift smartphones to your brother or sister.

5G smartphone is easily available in the market at a very low price. Here we are going to tell you about some selected 5G supporting handsets, whose price is less than Rs 15,000.

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 13,999. The smartphone has a smooth display with a 6.5 inch 90Hz. Realme 8 5G has a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture; a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera has a 16MP with an f/2.1 aperture.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a dual 5G support with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 48MP Triple Camera. The smartphone is priced at â‚¹13,999 for 4G. The smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery. Poco M3 Pro is easily available in three colours: Power Black, CoolBlue, and Poco yellow. The smartphone has a 64GB model and â‚¹15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

The Redmi Note 10T is priced at Rs13,999. The smartphone has a Dimensity 700 chipset. It has features of 90Hz 6.5-inch AdaptiveSync DotDisplay. The phone has a camera setup on the back with 48MP.

Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32 has a good processor with a high refresh rate FHD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone has a 20MP selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is priced at Rs 14,999.

Realme Narzo 30 (4G)

Realme Narzo 30 has a FHD+ display. The smartphone comes with a triple camera with a 48MP primary sensor. The phone also comes with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED Flash. There is a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,499.