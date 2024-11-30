New Delhi [India], November 29: Rajesh Khurana, a seasoned professional with 30++ years of expertise, is the Country Manager for Consumer Business at BIWIN Storage, overseeing South Asia.

His expertise spans storage solutions, surveillance systems, and data center management. Previously, he served as South Asia Head at Seagate, driving revenue growth and market leadership. An alumnus of Harvard Business School's leadership program and G.B. Pant University (B.Tech in Electrical Engineering), Rajesh is recognized for his contributions to organizational leadership, B2B and B2C sales, and regional market expansion across India, SAARC, and ASEAN regions.

Rajesh Khurana is a distinguished business leader with over three decades of expertise in the technology and storage solutions industry. Currently , he is dedicated to driving sustainable growth, establishing consumer and channel business segments for Biwin. During his current leadership, Biwin has launched and established HP branded SSD & Drams , Acer branded Flash storage products (SSD , Drams, UFD, SD cards ) & Predator branded gaming Storage products .Recently Biwin has also launched Lenovo branded SSD as well and soon will be introducing Biwin branded flash based storage solutions.

Rajesh’s prior career highlights include leadership roles in top tech companies such as Seagate and Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd. During his 15++ years at Seagate, he served as Country Manager for South Asia (India/SAARC), where he played a transformative role in scaling revenues multiple times resulting in capturing a 55% market share. He fostered strategic partnerships with leading OEMs, including Reliance, HP, and Wipro. His exceptional performance earned him accolades like the President’s Club Awards multiple times and the ESF Scholar Top Award in Asia.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Rajesh spent four years as an Independent Business Consultant and Data Storage Expert, advising organizations on strategy and operations. His expertise spans diverse domains, including storage solutions, distribution networks, B2B and B2C sales, and consumer goods. He has successfully managed and expanded businesses in multiple Asian markets, positioning him as a key asset in any organization he joins.

Rajesh’s professional journey began in engineering roles at Infocom Digital Systems and DCM Data Systems, where he transitioned from technical responsibilities to sales and marketing. At Ingram Micro, he gained invaluable experience in managing channel partnerships and fostering regional growth, further honing his leadership skills.

A proponent of lifelong learning, Rajesh completed a Leadership Development Program at Harvard Business School and holds a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from G.B. Pant University. Multilingual and culturally adept, he is fluent in English, Hindi, and Punjabi, enabling him to lead cross-regional initiatives effectively. Rajesh is also a sought-after keynote speaker at industry forums and has actively contributed to national initiatives such as Skill India and Digital India.

Known for his strategic acumen, leadership, and ability to foster innovation, Rajesh Khurana continues to be a pivotal figure in the tech and storage solutions industry. His track record of building successful businesses, nurturing talent, and driving organizational growth underscores his enduring impact on the sector.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)