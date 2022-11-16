Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform unveiled, check what makes it flagship

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm has unveiled its new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2022. This new mobile platform will be adopted by global OEMs and brands including Asus, Honor, iQoo, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi, Sony Corporation, Vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU, and ZTE, with the first commercial devices expected by the end of 2022.

Powered by the company’s fastest, most advanced Qualcomm AI engine, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is claimed to provide groundbreaking AI integrated across the entire system. This is the first Snapdragon mobile platform to support INT4, a AI precision format, with 60% performance/watt improvement. The latest Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which now packs dual AI processors, supports intuitive experiences that enable custom wake words.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 automatically enhances photos and videos in real time with semantic segmentation, which uses an AI neural network to make the camera contextually aware of faces, facial features, hair, clothes, skies and more. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is also tuned to support new image sensors. Sony Semiconductor Solutions is the first to develop quad digital overlap HDR technology, and which is fine-tuned for Snapdragon. The Samsung ISOCELL HP3, the first 200-megapixel image sensor optimized for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, will deliver professional quality photos and videos.

Also read: Apple CEO Tim Cook replies to Indian teen who is ‘alive because of Apple Watch’



Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 debuts new Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including real time hardware-accelerated ray tracing that delivers life-like light, reflections, and illuminations to mobile games. The upgraded Qualcomm Adreno GPU delivers up to 25% faster performance and the Qualcomm Kryo CPU enables up to 40% more power efficiency.

Featuring the Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System with Qualcomm 5G AI Processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 harnesses the power of AI to enable 5G upload and download speeds, coverage, latency, and power efficiency. This is the first Snapdragon platform to support 5G+5G/4G Dual-SIM Dual-Active, which harnesses the power and flexibility of two 5G SIMs at once.