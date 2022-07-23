QR code labelling on electronics items to de-clutter product info to start soon

File photo

The Centre has allowed the electronic industry to declare some mandatory details on the label through QR code on products manufactured after July 15 for a period of one year, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official has recently said.

These amendments have been brought under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011 and notified effective from July 14.

Besides, the industry will have to declare on the package itself the mandatory details like maximum retail price (MRP), phone number and e-mail address, the official said.

The decision by the Department of Consumer Affairs on mandatory QR code labelling will de-clutter the information for the consumers needed at the time of purchase, the India Cellular and Electronic Association (ICEA) said on Friday.

"The industry will start working alongside the government to start transforming labelling on electronics commodities over the next one year," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA.



With this amendment, which covers the electronics industry, consumers will be able to read and retain several mandatory declarations in a digital format via a QR Code.



The step will benefit Indian consumers in several ways:

- It will de-clutter the label while retaining only relevant information needed at the time of purchase, and make the label neater and more legible.

- The move will also provide easy real-time and updated information via QR code to consumers even months after the purchase, thereby reducing the size of labels on commodities.

- The move also puts Indian consumers at par with other global consumers, many of whom have begun using QR code and digital displays for conveying mandatory declarations.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | How to generate a QR code for Google Forms and where to use them