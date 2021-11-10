PUBG New State to release TOMORROW: Launch time, how to pre-register, auto-download for iOS, Android – Latest updates

Makers of PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India are all set to release the next gen versio called PUBG New State on Thursday, November 11. Set in the year 2051, PUBG New State will take the online battle royale game mode to the next level for mobile games. The new PUBG game features next-gen rendering technology and the highlight all-new gunplay.

It all begins tomorrow! Check out our final rendition of the D-Day series as we introduce the game's Survivor Pass system.#pubgnewstate #dday #launchday pic.twitter.com/kxvF4lsdtB — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) November 10, 2021

PUBG and Battlegrounds Mobile India maker Krafton is set to release New State tomorrow. Gamers looking forward to try their hands on the game can pre-register for both the Android and iOS versions by going to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively.

PUBG New State is the next-gen, futuristic version of the widely famous smartphone game PUBG Mobile. The game was redone as an India-specific version called Battlegrounds Mobile India after the original game was banned in India.

The new game PUBG New State, will be live tomorrow for both Android and iOS gamers. The game will release globally at 04:00 UTC (9:30 am India Time).

To pre-register for the game, users can do so I the app stores and also select the option for auto-download once the game is live. This will enable you to install the game as soon as it is released.

Pre-registration was opened for the game back in September. As per makers Krafton, PUBG New State will be launched in 17 different languages across the world and will be available as a free-to-play game.

How to pre-register for PUBG New State

Android mobile users can pre-register for download with the help of the below steps:

Go to the Google Play Store on your Android Smartphone

Search for the PUBG New State app

Click on the Pre-register option on the game’s app

Select if you want the game to be auto downloaded once it is released

Select your preferred option and press the OK button

Apple iOS users can pre-register with the following steps

Go to the Apple App Store on your iOS device

Search the PUBG New State app

Click on the game app and then press ‘Get’

Authorise to download

As per Krafton CEO CH Kim, “PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market,”

Developed by PUBG Studios, the new game set in the future is set to enhance the mobile battle royal game mode which is a rage among Indian smartphone gamers in terms of rendering and gunplay.