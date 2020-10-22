PUBG Mobile could be back soon? Know details here

PUBG fans, there could be good news in the offing as the popular gaming app might make a comeback in India. According to reports, Kraffon, the South Korean company that owns PUBG Corporation has posted jobs on Linkedin for the Indian market. PUBG Mobile app was banned in India by the government along with several other Chinese apps amid the border stand-off at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Following the ban, PUBG Corp soon took back the publishing rights of the game from Tencent Games.

A job posting for “Corporate Development Division Manager” on LinkedIn was posted by PUBG Corp on behalf of Krafton on October 20.

The job was posted by Krafton and not Tencent. Krafton in its introduction has written that it “offers a diversified portfolio of games on PC, Console and mobile devices including the blockbuster battle royal video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and MMORPG, TERA. The games have received worldwide acclaim, selling tens of millions of copies and winning multiple game awards worldwide. Headquartered in Korea, Krafton has operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia.”

The company has also highlighted that they are “Actively recruiting”.

PUBG Corporation, which is owned by Korean company Krafton, took back the publishing rights from Tencent Games to shed its Chinese tag.

“PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations. In the light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans,” PUBG had said in the statement.

Only PUBG Mobile was banned in India and not PUBG which is still available on consoles and PC because the PUBG Mobile came into action when the Chinese company Tencent Games bought a 1.5 per cent stake in Bluehole Studio. The game was not banned because it was still owned and controlled by the South Korean company and not the Chinese company. However, the PUBG fans in India could still play the game on their phones because the game servers are accessible through proxy servers and VPN.