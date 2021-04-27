PUBG Mobile India launch, PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version, features, APK download link - Latest updates

There is no denying the fact that lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are waiting eagerly for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, but PUBG developers keep on releasing PUBG Mobile beta versions at regular intervals to test out new features before implementing them in an update.

The latest PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update was released few weeks ago. In order to access the beta, you need to have an Invitation Code/Binding Code that can be obtained from the global version of the game.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update

Features

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta has content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration. Here are some of its features:

Spawn IslandCinematicTitansApex Supply CampPvE mob settlementsElectromagnetic Scanner

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta:

Step 1: Download the APK file of the 1.4 beta from the link

Step 2: Players must locate and install the APK file. Players must remember to enable the 'Install from unknown source’ option before doing so.

Step 3: After the installation is over, players can move to open the beta version and choose the resource pack.

Step 4: Once the in-game patches are done, players will need to click on the guest option. A dialog box will appear, which will ask the players to enter the Invitation Code.

Step 5: Players should enter the code and tap on the yellow OK button present below.

PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns. While PUBG developers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, speculations are rife that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched soon. The possibilities of the game’s return have increased due to constant job listings by the company on LinkedIn.

AFK Gaming recently reported that Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn have been registered as the directors of PUBG India Pvt. Ltd. Hyunil Sohn is the Head Of Corporate Development at KRAFTON Inc.