PUBG Mobile 1.7 latest update: Release date, steps to download APK file, new features, other details

PUBG is all set to globally upgrade its latest mobile version to 1.7 globally soon. The latest features will have unique features that will help enhance the overall game experience for players.

Once the latest upgrade is released, users will experience an array of amazing features like Piggyback and new UI changes. Notably, users will be allowed to download the latest update directly from their respective app stores.

According to reports, the release time for both Android and iOS users have been set at 12:00 AM UTC. Users can check their app store or the app to see if the update has arrived on their phone or not.

PUBG MOBILE x ARCANE is available now, login to discover the shocking Hextech Power that has consumed Erangel



As per Sportskeeda, the update will be 690MB for Android, and 1.68GB for iOS. Players can also download the update from APK links if it has not been released on their app store.

Here are the steps to download updates from APK link:

- Users need to download required APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.7 update through the link they have

- Enable 'Install from Unknown Source' in the setting and then install the APK of the game

- Once the game is installed, players can sign in using their accounts

As per a report by BGR, makers of the game Krafton will add a new Royale Pass to the game with the new update. "Early in the game, Mirror Island can be explored by players for supplies. However, as the game continues, Mirror Island will activate and become extremely unstable. Players who come in contact with the Wind Wall will be transported to either Piltover or Zaun, two iconic cities from League of Legends. Players who land on the activated Mirror Island will also be able to transform into the iconic champions Jinx, Vi, Jayce, or Caitlyn, and use unique weapons and skills to battle against other players. Defeated players return to Erangel in their original form," Krafton said.

Krafton further added, "All the fan favourite modes brought back in Version 1.6 are set to remain playable in the Version 1.7 update. Metro Royale: Reunion, Vikendi, Payload 2.0, Runic Power, Survive Till Dawn, and Infection Mode will all be playable at certain times of the week."