Propose Day 2023: How to download and send romantic Propose Day stickers on WhatsApp

Happy Propose Day 2023

Propose Day 2023 is here. The Propose Day is marked every year on February 8. It is the second day in the Valentine’s week which begins on February 7 with Rose Day and ends on February 14 with Valentine’s Day. As the name suggests, Propose Day is celebrated as a day to propose to your prospective girlfriend or boyfriend. People who are already in a relationship, celebrate this day by remembering their proposal to their partner. Propose Day is quite a special day that is marked all around the globe, however not every couple is together to celebrate the day with their partners. But thanks to technology, being away from your partner during Valentine's week does hurt that much. Video calls, instant messaging, and many such technological advancements help users to celebrate Propose Day even when they are not physically together. Platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and others also help people to propose their prospective partner when they are not able to communicate face to face.

One of the best ways to express feelings on WhatsApp is through stickers. Sending a WhatsApp sticker is one of the easiest ways to extend your wishes on special occasions. If you want to know how to download and send Propose Day stickers on WhatsApp, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Use the search bar at the top and search ‘Propose Day’ stickers.

Step 3: Go to the sticker app that you like and tap install.

Step 4: Once it's downloaded, tap Open.

Step 5: Pick the sticker app that you want to use by tapping the ‘+’ icon or add button.

Step 6: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Step 7: Open the chat where you wish to share the sticker.

Step 8: Tap emoji icon.

Step 9: Tap the sticker icon next to the GIF button.

Step 10: Tap the sticker that you wish to share.

Apple does not allow iPhone users to add stickers via third-party apps. To use Propose Day stickers on WhatsApp, iPhone users can ask Android smartphone users to share some stickers to share forward.