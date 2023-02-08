Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Propose Day 2023: How to download and send romantic Propose Day stickers on WhatsApp

Propose Day is the second day in the Valentine’s week which begins on February 7 with Rose Day and ends on February 14 with Valentine’s Day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Propose Day 2023: How to download and send romantic Propose Day stickers on WhatsApp
Happy Propose Day 2023

Propose Day 2023 is here. The Propose Day is marked every year on February 8. It is the second day in the Valentine’s week which begins on February 7 with Rose Day and ends on February 14 with Valentine’s Day. As the name suggests, Propose Day is celebrated as a day to propose to your prospective girlfriend or boyfriend. People who are already in a relationship, celebrate this day by remembering their proposal to their partner. Propose Day is quite a special day that is marked all around the globe, however not every couple is together to celebrate the day with their partners. But thanks to technology, being away from your partner during Valentine's week does hurt that much. Video calls, instant messaging, and many such technological advancements help users to celebrate Propose Day even when they are not physically together. Platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and others also help people to propose their prospective partner when they are not able to communicate face to face.

One of the best ways to express feelings on WhatsApp is through stickers. Sending a WhatsApp sticker is one of the easiest ways to extend your wishes on special occasions. If you want to know how to download and send Propose Day stickers on WhatsApp, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.
Step 2: Use the search bar at the top and search ‘Propose Day’ stickers.
Step 3: Go to the sticker app that you like and tap install.
Step 4: Once it's downloaded, tap Open.
Step 5: Pick the sticker app that you want to use by tapping the ‘+’ icon or add button.
Step 6: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone.
Step 7: Open the chat where you wish to share the sticker.
Step 8: Tap emoji icon.
Step 9: Tap the sticker icon next to the GIF button.
Step 10: Tap the sticker that you wish to share.

Apple does not allow iPhone users to add stickers via third-party apps. To use Propose Day stickers on WhatsApp, iPhone users can ask Android smartphone users to share some stickers to share forward.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Goa's Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow | In Pics
Masaba Gupta's barfi pink lehenga worth RS 2.5 lakh, designed by herself
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares romantic photos from trip to Denmark
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rishabh Pant shares new picture, says 'to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.