Professor that posted ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ in Elon Musk’s name suspended

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
The Twitter account that mocked Elon Musk and provided a Bhojpuri song and Hindi messages for the social media platform's audience, particularly the Hindi-speaking public, was finally suspended. But more and more clone accounts mocking Elon Musk started to appear; they were all having fun in Elon Musk's name, and their blue ticks indicated that they were verified users.
An American-Australian professor of Hindi at La Trobe University in Melbourne named Ian Woolford was the owner of the account that posted the Bhojpuri chart-topper Lollipop Lagelu. His tweets caused a stir because the majority of them contained Hindi catchphrases. Because he went to great lengths to make his profile appear exactly like Elon Musk's, Twitter users briefly believed that Musk was tweeting in Hindi. He even modified the bio to read "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator," just like Elon Musk.
Later, the account was suspended.
This was not the end, though, since a number of blue tick accounts with Elon Musk's name and image have since surfaced. Elon Musk (the actual one) stated shortly after the takeover of Twitter that humour is permitted. Users questioned whether Musk could now handle humour as the accounts that were cloning were now at risk of suspension.
Twitter started rolling out its paid subscription scheme on Saturday, charging users $8 for a blue tick. Additionally, this will include extra features like fewer advertisements, etc. Musk revealed that Twitter's search function will be improved and that users will soon be able to contribute long-form content to their tweets.