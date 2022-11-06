Professor that posted ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ in Elon Musk’s name suspended

The Twitter account that mocked Elon Musk and provided a Bhojpuri song and Hindi messages for the social media platform's audience, particularly the Hindi-speaking public, was finally suspended. But more and more clone accounts mocking Elon Musk started to appear; they were all having fun in Elon Musk's name, and their blue ticks indicated that they were verified users.

An American-Australian professor of Hindi at La Trobe University in Melbourne named Ian Woolford was the owner of the account that posted the Bhojpuri chart-topper Lollipop Lagelu. His tweets caused a stir because the majority of them contained Hindi catchphrases. Because he went to great lengths to make his profile appear exactly like Elon Musk's, Twitter users briefly believed that Musk was tweeting in Hindi. He even modified the bio to read "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator," just like Elon Musk.

Also Read: Twitter layoffs: #OneTeam trends as ex-employees bid emotional goodbye after getting fired by Elon Musk) Apart from ‘Lollipop’, the account also tweeted, ‘Twitter tere tukde tukde honge’ etc. According to his profile available on the university website, Ian Woolford heads the Hindi language programme and teaches courses in South Asian culture. He is proficient in Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Persian and can also understand Bhojpuri and Maithili. (

Later, the account was suspended.

This was not the end, though, since a number of blue tick accounts with Elon Musk's name and image have since surfaced. Elon Musk (the actual one) stated shortly after the takeover of Twitter that humour is permitted. Users questioned whether Musk could now handle humour as the accounts that were cloning were now at risk of suspension.