Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Professor that posted ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ in Elon Musk’s name suspended

On Twitter, a parody account for Elon Musk that started tweeting in Hindi caused a lot of misunderstanding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

Professor that posted ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ in Elon Musk’s name suspended
Professor that posted ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ in Elon Musk’s name suspended
The Twitter account that mocked Elon Musk and provided a Bhojpuri song and Hindi messages for the social media platform's audience, particularly the Hindi-speaking public, was finally suspended. But more and more clone accounts mocking Elon Musk started to appear; they were all having fun in Elon Musk's name, and their blue ticks indicated that they were verified users.
 
An American-Australian professor of Hindi at La Trobe University in Melbourne named Ian Woolford was the owner of the account that posted the Bhojpuri chart-topper Lollipop Lagelu. His tweets caused a stir because the majority of them contained Hindi catchphrases. Because he went to great lengths to make his profile appear exactly like Elon Musk's, Twitter users briefly believed that Musk was tweeting in Hindi. He even modified the bio to read "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator," just like Elon Musk.
 
Apart from ‘Lollipop’, the account also tweeted, ‘Twitter tere tukde tukde honge’ etc. According to his profile available on the university website, Ian Woolford heads the Hindi language programme and teaches courses in South Asian culture. He is proficient in Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Persian and can also understand Bhojpuri and Maithili. (Also Read: Twitter layoffs: #OneTeam trends as ex-employees bid emotional goodbye after getting fired by Elon Musk)
 
Later, the account was suspended. 
 
This was not the end, though, since a number of blue tick accounts with Elon Musk's name and image have since surfaced. Elon Musk (the actual one) stated shortly after the takeover of Twitter that humour is permitted. Users questioned whether Musk could now handle humour as the accounts that were cloning were now at risk of suspension.
 
Twitter started rolling out its paid subscription scheme on Saturday, charging users $8 for a blue tick. Additionally, this will include extra features like fewer advertisements, etc. Musk revealed that Twitter's search function will be improved and that users will soon be able to contribute long-form content to their tweets.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji visit cinemas to suprise fans
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: Know interesting stories related to his life
6 Times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold avatars
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.