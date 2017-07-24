Prof. U R Rao an extraordinary visionary: K Kasturirangan

Prof. U R Rao played an anchor role in spearheading India's satellite building capability, and the strides that the country is making today in the space field are thanks largely to his dynamic and visionary leadership, says former ISRO Chairman, K Kasturirangan.

He recalled that it was under Rao's leadership that Rohini and Aryabhata spacecraft were developed by Indian Space Research Organisation, whose then Chairman Vikram Sarabhai persuaded him to come back from the US and take responsibility of budding activities in space, particularly satellite.

"Prof. Rao played an anchor role in developing India's satellite capability", Kasturirangan, who had succeeded him as ISRO Chairman, told

