Production of 4G phones will gradually stop after the 5G network? PIB clarifies

The 5G rollout by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel has begun in many regions of the nation. By the beginning of December 2023, the companies have committed to nationwide 5G deployment. The software updates that enable 5G support on compatible devices have already begun to be distributed by smartphone manufacturers. The majority of these smartphones cost at least Rs 15,000. Smartphone manufacturers are now likely to launch more affordable 5G smartphones in India as 5G becomes more widely adopted in 2023.

Top government officials were met by representatives of mobile phone manufacturers who gave them the assurance that they would release phones with 5G network support for prices above Rs 10,000. PIB Fact has exposed the truth of the claim.

PIB Fact Check tweeted and wrote that- All the reports that the Indian government has stopped smartphone companies to make 3G and 4G smartphones are fake. The Government of India has not given any such instruction. Along with this, a screenshot of a news report has also been shared.

Government officials gave mobile operators and smartphone manufacturers three months to integrate their 5G services with 5G phones.

A smartphone company official who spoke on the record under the condition of anonymity to ANI predicted that by 2020, there will be close to 100 million 5G-ready phones available. About 100 million of India's 750 million mobile phone users have 5G-capable devices. The remainder are equipped with 3G or 4G networks-capable devices.