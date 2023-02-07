Search icon
Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India, gets special Rs 2,000 discount on Flipkart

Poco X5 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Poco X5 Pro 5G

Poco has launched the new Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is the same smartphone that was recently spotted in Hardik Pandya’s hand. The new Poco X5 Pro 5G succeeds the Poco X4 Pro 5G that was launched last year. The device comes with ample upgrades such as Snapdragon 778G chipset, 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support and 108MP triple camera setup.

Poco X5 Pro 5G: Price and availability

Launched in two storage variants, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, Poco X5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. It will be available via Flipkart starting from 6th February onwards. Consumers will get a chance to get their hands on the new phone at an exciting price of Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively during the Special Early Access Sale today post 6PM.

Poco X5 Pro 5G specifications

Poco X5 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch Xfinity display with support for Dolby Vision. Further, the smartphone's 10-bit display provides more than 1 billion colors and has a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Poco X5 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the phone comes with a 16MP camera at the front.

Poco X5 Pro 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

