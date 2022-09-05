Poco M5 launched in India at Rs 12,499, claimed to be fastest in the segment

Photo: Twitter/ @IndiaPOCO

Leading tech brand Poco on Monday launched the M5 smartphone, a device which it claims is the most powerful in its segment. The Poco M5 features the powerful 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 processor and will attract buyers with its unique ‘premium-leather-like’ design.

Other major features of the phone include 50MP triple camera setup and 5000mAh battery. It features a 6.58-inch 90Hz FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 2400X1080 resolution and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

“We are further pushing the limits with a premium leather like design on the all new POCO M5. And a 90Hz refresh rate FHD+ smart display, 5000mAh battery, 50MP camera, are also on offer-make it a device truly #BuiltToOutperform!” said Poco India Country Head Himanshu Tandon at the launch.

The phone is supported by Arm Cortex A76 Octa-core with up to 2.2GHz clock speed and Arm Mali-G57 MC2 graphics card for multitasking, advanced gaming performance and lag-free experience. The phone will carry a LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The phone comes in three colour variants Yellow, Icy Blue, and Power Black.

In terms of pricing, the Poco M5 4GB+64GB variant will cost Rs 12,499 while the 6GB+128GB variant will cost Rs 14,499. Axis and ICICI Bank card holders will get an attractive Rs 1,500 discount on the phones on Flipkart from September 13 as part of the ecommerce platform’s Big Billion Day sale and limited period offer.

