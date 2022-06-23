Poco F4 5G with 64MP camera, Snapdragon 870 chipset launched in India: Price, specs and more

Poco F4 5G

Poco, India’s third-largest online smartphone brand, today announced the next phone in the F series, with the launch of POCO F4 5G at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The new POCO F4 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charger and features a 6.67" E4 AMOLED display. Here’s all you need to know about the POCO F4 5G.

Poco F4 5G: Price and availability

PocoF4 5G will go on sale on June 27 at 12.00 pm on Flipkart. The new smartphone will be available in two colours - Nebula Green and Night Black- with three storage options- 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 27,999, 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 29,999, and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 33,999.

As part of first sale day offers, consumers can get an instant discount of INR 1,000 and SBI card holders get a discount of INR 3,000 making the effective prices: 6GB+128GB at INR 23,999, 8GB+128GB at INR 25,999, and 12GB+256GB at INR 29,999.

POCO F4 5G specifications

The Poco F4 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) which features a 6.67" E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone runs on runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset built on a 7nm processor with 5G support which is paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

With a 64-megapixel main sensor, an f/1.8 lens, and optical image stabilisation, the smartphone boasts a triple back camera arrangement. An 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens are also included in the camera arrangement. The Poco F4 5G also features a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 lens for taking selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Onboard sensors consist of an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. In addition, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Poco F4 5G also comes with an IR blaster and is IP53 protected making the device splash and dust resistant.