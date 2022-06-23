Poco F4 5G with 64MP camera, Snapdragon 870 chipset launched in India: Price, specs and more

Poco, India’s third-largest online smartphone brand, today announced the next phone in the F series, with the launch of POCO F4 5G at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The new POCO F4 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charger and features a 6.67" E4 AMOLED display. Here’s all you need to know about the POCO F4 5G.
PocoF4 5G will go on sale on June 27 at 12.00 pm on Flipkart. The new smartphone will be available in two colours - Nebula Green and Night Black- with three storage options- 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 27,999, 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 29,999, and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 33,999.
As part of first sale day offers, consumers can get an instant discount of INR 1,000 and SBI card holders get a discount of INR 3,000 making the effective prices: 6GB+128GB at INR 23,999, 8GB+128GB at INR 25,999, and 12GB+256GB at INR 29,999.
The Poco F4 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) which features a 6.67" E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone runs on runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset built on a 7nm processor with 5G support which is paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
With a 64-megapixel main sensor, an f/1.8 lens, and optical image stabilisation, the smartphone boasts a triple back camera arrangement. An 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens are also included in the camera arrangement. The Poco F4 5G also features a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 lens for taking selfies and video calls.
The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Onboard sensors consist of an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. In addition, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Poco F4 5G also comes with an IR blaster and is IP53 protected making the device splash and dust resistant.