Poco F4 5G, Realme C30, and Tecno Pova 3 now available for purchase in India



This month we saw numerous smartphone launches from Realme, Poco, Tecno and others. A few of the phones launched in the last couple of weeks are going on sale in India today. The Realme C30, Poco F4 5G and Tecno Pova 3 are now available for purchase in India. The Realme C30 and Poco F4 5G smartphones are available on Flipkart and Tecno Pova 3 can be bought via Amazon. Here’s everything you need to know about smartphones

Poco F4 5G - Price

The Poco F4 5G is available in three storage options- 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 27,999, 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 29,999, and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 33,999. As part of first sale day offers, consumers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 and SBI card holders get a discount of Rs 3,000 making the effective prices: 6GB+128GB at Rs 23,999, 8GB+128GB at Rs 25,999, and 12GB+256GB at Rs 29,999.

Realme C30 - Price

The Realme C30 is available in two RAM and storage configurations - 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,299 respectively. Realme is offering the smartphone in two colour options - Blue, Green and Black.

Tecno Pova 3 - Price

The company is offering the Tecno Pova 3 in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base model of the smartphone has been priced at Rs 11,499. The smartphone is available in two colour options - Eco Black and Tech Silver.

Poco F4 5G specifications

The Poco F4 5G features a 6.67" E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset built on a 7nm processor with 5G support which is paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

With a 64-megapixel main sensor, an f/1.8 lens, and optical image stabilisation, the smartphone boasts a triple back camera arrangement. An 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens are also included in the camera arrangement. The Poco F4 5G also features a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 lens for taking selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Realme C30 specifications

Realme C30 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop style notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs Android 11 based Realme UI R edition out of the box.

In terms of camera, the Realme C30 comes with an 8MP rear camera. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 5MP camera at the front. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a micro-USB socket.

Tecno Pova 3 specifications

Tecno Pova 3 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ Dot-in display with 1080 X 2460 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with Mali G52 CPU. The SoC is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM which can be virtually expanded up to 11GB.

When it comes to camera, the Tecno Pova 3 gets a triple camera setup at the rear with 50MP primary sensor and quad flash. For video calls and selfies, the device features a 8MP punch-hole camera at the front.

The Tecno Pova 3 is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.