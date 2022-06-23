Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT mid-range smartphones launching today - Watch the live event here

Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT smartphones are all set to make their global debut today.

Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT smartphones are all set to make their global debut today. The company has been teasing the smartphones for quite a while now and it will launch the devices at a special event which will be livestreamed online for viewers across the globe. Although Poco has not officially unveiled all the specs of the smartphones, tipsters have revealed what we can expect from the Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT. The Poco F4 5G is said to be launched for the Indian market while the Poco X4 GT is rumoured to arrive in European markets first. The Poco F4 5G is successor to the Poco F3 5G. The launch event for the smartphones will begin at 5:30 pm IST and you can watch live through the link below.

Poco F4 5G rumoured specifications

Reports suggest that the Poco F4 5G will be a rebranded Redmi K40S. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The SoC will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

When it comes to camera, the Poco F4 5G is rumoured to sport a triple rear camera setup with 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro shooter. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone is said to get a 20MP camera at the front.

The Poco F4 5G is expected to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. In India, the smartphone will be available to purchase via Flipkart.

Poco X4 GT rumoured specification

Poco X4 GT is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The chipset will likely be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The device is said to pack a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. In terms of camera, the Poco X4 GT is also expected to get a similar triple rear camera setup as the Poco F4 5G along with a 20MP selfie shooter at the front.