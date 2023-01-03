Poco C50 with leather-like texture design, HD+ display launched in India: Price, offers and more

Poco C50

Poco C50 entry-level smartphone has been launched by the company in India today (January 3). The new budget smartphone joins the Poco C-series and in India it will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, the microsite for Poco C50 was live, revealing key features of the smartphone. The new Poco C50 comes with a leather-like texture design, rear fingerprint scanner, and an HD+ display. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Poco C50.

Poco C50 price in India

Poco C50 will be available in two storage variants: 2GB+32GB at Rs 6,249 and 3GB+32GB at Rs 6,999, respectively. The prices are introductory. Available in two exciting colors, Royal Blue and Country Green, Poco C50 will be available on Flipkart starting 10 January 2023.

Poco C50 specifications

Poco C50 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720X1600 resolution and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. To further enhance the entertainment experience, the new entrant has loud speakers, ensuring a high-quality audio experience. Under the hood, the new Poco C50 is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset,paired with up to 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB ROM.

The new Poco C50 runs Android 12 Go Edition out of the box. The new entrant in the C-series lineup features an 8MP AI dual camera setup along with a 5MP front snapper. It comes with a rear fingerprint scanner and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.