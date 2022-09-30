PM Modi to launch super-fast 5G services on October 1: Know what’s in store for internet users in India

PM Modi will be launching 5G services on October 1 (Representational image)

In a major step forward for the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching 5G services across India tomorrow, October 1. The new internet service will take the country one step beyond 4G, with quicker and more intricate connectivity.

The 5G telephony services are all set to launch on Saturday, ushering in an era of ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones. The 5G services will be launched by PM Modi in select cities on October 1, with the aim of covering the entire country in a few years.

The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach USD 450 billion by 2035. The launch of the fifth-generation services will take India’s connectivity to the next level, serving as a major transformative force for the country.

The three major telecom operators of the country will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio will connect a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha.

5G offers speed multiple times faster than 4G, supports lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real time.

It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. Also, it will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency, and network efficiency.

It is expected that after the launch of 5G services in major cities across the country, the smartphone requirement and sales in India are likely to go up. India is already the second-biggest smartphone market in the world after China, and this launch will take it one step closer to the top.

Further, the 5G launch in India will also help in real-time monitoring of disasters, and precision agriculture, minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc. Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network.

5G brings good news for video streamers and online content consumers across the nation, as apart from the ultra-low latency connections, it will allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds.

(With PTI inputs)

