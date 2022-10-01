PM Modi to launch 5G services in India today; 6 important points you need to know

In a matter of hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially unveil India's long-awaited 5G services and kick off the sixth annual Indian Mobile Congress. The prime minister will launch 5G in pilot cities; the service will eventually roll out throughout the nation over the next several years.

Also, READ: NASA: SOFIA flying telescope captures beautiful images of celestial objects

"Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India on October 1, 2022 and also inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 to be held from October 1-4, 2022, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi," according to a press release.

The ultra-high-speed internet service is anticipated to bring forth new economic prospects, social advantages, and act as a transformative force for the country. By 2035, the total cost of 5G's effects is predicted to reach $450 billion.

It is expected to change the technological landscape for India, the second-biggest smartphone market after China. India is the world's second-largest smartphone market, thus its impact on technology is projected to be significant.

Below are the top 6 facts regarding India's 5G network that you must know: