PM Modi to launch 5G services in India today; 6 important points you need to know

Prime Minister Modi plans to launch the considerably faster and efficient 5G services, opening the path for speedier internet throughout the nation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 06:19 AM IST

In a matter of hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially unveil India's long-awaited 5G services and kick off the sixth annual Indian Mobile Congress. The prime minister will launch 5G in pilot cities; the service will eventually roll out throughout the nation over the next several years.

"Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India on October 1, 2022 and also inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 to be held from October 1-4, 2022, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi," according to a press release.

The ultra-high-speed internet service is anticipated to bring forth new economic prospects, social advantages, and act as a transformative force for the country. By 2035, the total cost of 5G's effects is predicted to reach $450 billion.

It is expected to change the technological landscape for India, the second-biggest smartphone market after China. India is the world's second-largest smartphone market, thus its impact on technology is projected to be significant.

Below are the top 6 facts regarding India's 5G network that you must know:

  • The speeds offered by 5G will be several times quicker than those offered by 4G, and it will also provide connection without any latency. It will also make it possible for the billions of linked devices to exchange data instantly.
  • It is hoped that the increased access to fast internet would encourage new ideas from small and medium-sized businesses, helping to realise the 'Digital India' goal.
  • Solutions for e-health, mobile cloud gaming, linked vehicles, immersive augmented reality, and metaverse experiences are anticipated to be made possible by 5G.
  • Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Gautam Adani's company, and Vodafone Idea all placed bids totaling Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the 5G auctions.
  • One of its anticipated benefits is that it will make possible the Internet of Things,  Artificial Intelligence, Machine-to-Machine communication, Edge Computing, and robotics.
  • In order to advance 5G technology, the DoT collaborated with the IITs, IISc Bengaluru, and SAMEER to establish a testbed.
