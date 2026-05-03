PM Modi lauds 'Mission Drishti launch', calls it major achievement pushing India as high-tech space power with world’s first OptoSAR satellite

In a move that cements India's transition into a high-tier global space power, the successful launch of Mission Drishti on Sunday has signalled the arrival of a new, hybrid space ecosystem where private innovation meets national strategic goals.

In a move that cements India's transition into a high-tier global space power, the successful launch of Mission Drishti on Sunday has signalled the arrival of a new, hybrid space ecosystem where private innovation meets national strategic goals.

Developed by Bengaluru-based startup GalaxEye, the 190 kg satellite--India's largest privately built spacecraft to date--successfully reached orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket. The mission has drawn high-level praise from the Indian government, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar describing it as a reinforcement of India's “growing global standing” and a testament to the strengthening of the nation's technical and innovation ecosystems.

The technical centrepiece of Mission Drishti is its OptoSAR technology, a world-first for a commercial satellite. While traditional satellites struggle with cloud cover or darkness, GalaxEye's “made-in-India" system fuses two distinct technologies: Optical Sensors, providing high-resolution, intuitive visual data and SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar), penetrating clouds, smoke, and total darkness.

The Bengaluru-based startup said that its innovation, the “world's first OptoSAR satellite” was placed in orbit aboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, United States. It was one of the 45 payloads on the CAS500-2 mission.

What is Mission Drishti?

Mission Drishti, developed by GalaxEye, marks a major advancement in Earth observation technology with the world's first OptoSAR satellite. The 190 kg spacecraft--India's largest privately built satellite--was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket and successfully placed into orbit. It is a made-in-India satellite that combines radar and optical sensors in real time to provide high- resolution images of the same place at the same time, irrespective of weather conditions.

The mission has been widely seen as a breakthrough for India's growing private space sector, with the satellite designed to provide all-weather, day-and-night Earth imaging by combining optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technologies.Officials and experts have noted that the success of Mission Drishti reflects India's evolving space ecosystem, where private startups are increasingly working alongside ISRO, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Mission Drishti lauded

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday congratulated Bengaluru-based space startup GalaxEye on the successful launch of its Mission Drishti, calling it a “significant milestone in India's space journey” and highlighting it as a key step in strengthening the country’s private space ecosystem. In a post on X, ISRO said, “Congratulations to GalaxEye on the successful launch of Mission Drishti! A significant milestone in India's space journey, with world's first OptoSAR satellite and India's largest privately built satellite, advancing all-weather Earth observation capabilities.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it “a major achievement” in India's space journey. “Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world's first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth's passion for innovation and nation-building,” the Prime Minister said in a post on social media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)