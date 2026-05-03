FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pune Rape Case: Why Was This Repeat Offender Still Free? CM Fadnavis Under Fire | Maharashtra News

Pune Rape Case: Why Was This Repeat Offender Still Free? CM Fadnavis Under Fire | Maharashtra News

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Jalukbari to Akhil Gogoi’s Sibsagar, 5 high-profile battles to watch out on May 4

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: 5 high-profile battles to watch on May 4

CSK hit by another injury setback, Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out; replacement yet to be named

CSK hit by another injury setback, Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out; replacement yet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Jalukbari to Akhil Gogoi’s Sibsagar, 5 high-profile battles to watch out on May 4

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: 5 high-profile battles to watch on May 4

Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs expected on guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs

Who is Lakshmi Mittal? New Rajasthan Royals owner known as the ‘King of Steel’ and once the richest person in United Kingdom

Who is Lakshmi Mittal? New Rajasthan Royals owner known as the ‘King of Steel’ a

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

PM Modi lauds 'Mission Drishti launch', calls it major achievement pushing India as high-tech space power with world’s first OptoSAR satellite

In a move that cements India's transition into a high-tier global space power, the successful launch of Mission Drishti on Sunday has signalled the arrival of a new, hybrid space ecosystem where private innovation meets national strategic goals.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 03, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

PM Modi lauds 'Mission Drishti launch', calls it major achievement pushing India as high-tech space power with world’s first OptoSAR satellite
PM Modi lauds 'Mission Drishti launch' (Image Source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a move that cements India's transition into a high-tier global space power, the successful launch of Mission Drishti on Sunday has signalled the arrival of a new, hybrid space ecosystem where private innovation meets national strategic goals. 

Developed by Bengaluru-based startup GalaxEye, the 190 kg satellite--India's largest privately built spacecraft to date--successfully reached orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket. The mission has drawn high-level praise from the Indian government, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar describing it as a reinforcement of India's “growing global standing” and a testament to the strengthening of the nation's technical and innovation ecosystems. 

The technical centrepiece of Mission Drishti is its OptoSAR technology, a world-first for a commercial satellite. While traditional satellites struggle with cloud cover or darkness, GalaxEye's “made-in-India" system fuses two distinct technologies: Optical Sensors, providing high-resolution, intuitive visual data and SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar), penetrating clouds, smoke, and total darkness. 

The Bengaluru-based startup said that its innovation, the “world's first OptoSAR satellite” was placed in orbit aboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, United States. It was one of the 45 payloads on the CAS500-2 mission. 

What is Mission Drishti? 

Mission Drishti, developed by GalaxEye, marks a major advancement in Earth observation technology with the world's first OptoSAR satellite. The 190 kg spacecraft--India's largest privately built satellite--was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket and successfully placed into orbit. It is a made-in-India satellite that combines radar and optical sensors in real time to provide high- resolution images of the same place at the same time, irrespective of weather conditions. 

The mission has been widely seen as a breakthrough for India's growing private space sector, with the satellite designed to provide all-weather, day-and-night Earth imaging by combining optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technologies.Officials and experts have noted that the success of Mission Drishti reflects India's evolving space ecosystem, where private startups are increasingly working alongside ISRO, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). 

Mission Drishti lauded 

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday congratulated Bengaluru-based space startup GalaxEye on the successful launch of its Mission Drishti, calling it a “significant milestone in India's space journey” and highlighting it as a key step in strengthening the country’s private space ecosystem. In a post on X, ISRO said, “Congratulations to GalaxEye on the successful launch of Mission Drishti! A significant milestone in India's space journey, with world's first OptoSAR satellite and India's largest privately built satellite, advancing all-weather Earth observation capabilities.” 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it “a major achievement” in India's space journey. “Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world's first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth's passion for innovation and nation-building,” the Prime Minister said in a post on social media.  

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal Elections 2026: Sealed envelope with mobile phone seized from car outside Asansol strongroom
West Bengal: Sealed envelope seized outside Asansol EVM strongroom
CSK hit by another injury setback, Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out; replacement yet to be named
CSK hit by another injury setback, Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out; replacement yet
PM Modi lauds 'Mission Drishti launch', calls it major achievement pushing India as high-tech space power with world’s first OptoSAR satellite
PM Modi lauds 'Mission Drishti launch', calls it major achievement pushing India
Is Rishabh Pant under pressure? Lucknow Super Giants react to Rs 27 crore price tag talk
Is Rishabh Pant under pressure? Lucknow Super Giants react to Rs 27 crore price
UP Tragedy: IAF Helicopter saves 2 teens stranded on water tank, 1 killed
UP Tragedy: IAF Helicopter saves 2 teens stranded on water tank
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Jalukbari to Akhil Gogoi’s Sibsagar, 5 high-profile battles to watch out on May 4
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: 5 high-profile battles to watch on May 4
Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs expected on guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night
Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs
Who is Lakshmi Mittal? New Rajasthan Royals owner known as the ‘King of Steel’ and once the richest person in United Kingdom
Who is Lakshmi Mittal? New Rajasthan Royals owner known as the ‘King of Steel’ a
Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt expected on guest list
Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement