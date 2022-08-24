PlayStation VR2 launch date announced by Sony: Know its features, other details

Sony has announced that the PlayStation VR2 headset will be launched in early 2023. The second generation virtual reality headset by the company has been made exclusively for PS5 unlike its predecessor which was made for the PS4. The official twitter handle of PlayStation France announced the launch of VR2. PlayStation VR2 promises to offer an immersive experience to the individuals with less cables.

Features of PlayStation VR2

The Japanese tech behemoth has already revealed a lot of details about the headset. The VR headset will have a 110-degree field of view, 2000x2040 resolution for each eye, and 90/120Hz frame rates. Additionally, the device promises to include controllers with cutting-edge haptics and distinctive vibrating sensations. Additionally, a six-axis motion sensor, four cameras throughout the setup, and an IR camera for eye tracking are used in the headset- and controller-tracking system.

Sony also said that it will give a new venting design to reduce fogging. The new headset has a lens-adjustment dial to let you focus the image more precisely without having to totally relocate the headset. Additionally, the PlayStation VR headset's second generation is lighter and slimmer than the first.