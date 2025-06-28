Open box sale features display unit products, i.e., the original packaging of such products has been opened. However, they are in perfectly good condition. Taking benefit of the open box sales, interested consumers can buy top-notch smartphones for much lower prices.

Vijay Sales, one of the prominent retail stores in India, has announced Apple Days sale starting from today, i.e., June 28, 2025. The open box sale offers numerous discounts of a wide range of electrnic products such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, washing machines, tabs and more.

What is 'open box sale'?

Open box sale features display unit products, i.e., the original packaging of such products has been opened. However, they are in perfectly good condition. Taking benefit of the open box sales, interested consumers can buy top-notch smartphones for much lower prices.

Considering buying an iPhone?

If you're considering buying an iPhone, Vijay Sales Apple Days have so much to offer. Apple iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB storage is currently selling for Rs 57,990. It also offers you a bank discount worth Rs 3,500. In addition, if you want to buy iPhone 14 with 128GB storage, it is currently selling for merely Rs 42,990 along with a bank discount worth Rs 3,000.

iPhone 14 Plus, with 512GB storage, is priced at Rs 69,990 while iPhone 13, with 128GB storage, is selling for Rs 43,790. iPhone SE3 with 64GB, on the other hand, sells for Rs 35,990 with Rs 3,000 bank discount.