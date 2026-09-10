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Planning to buy iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 Pro? Check 5 cheapest countries to buy and know where India stands

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Planning to buy iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 Pro? Check 5 cheapest countries to buy and know where India stands

Thinking of buying the new iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 Pro series? Here are the 5 countries where they cost much less than India, with the US topping the list.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

Planning to buy iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 Pro? Check 5 cheapest countries to buy and know where India stands
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Apple's new iPhones are much cheaper in the US compared to India. The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for 256GB in India, with the iPhone 18 Pro priced at Rs 1,64,900 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max at Rs 1,79,900. Even after currency conversion, prices abroad remain lower.

Top 5 cheapest countries to buy iPhone Duo

  1. USA: USD 1,999, around Rs 1,90,500. About Rs 1,09,400 cheaper than India. This is the lowest price in the comparison. US price does not include sales tax.
  2. Canada: CAD 2,999, around Rs 2,07,000. About Rs 92,900 cheaper than India.
  3. Hong Kong: HKD 17,499, around Rs 2,12,600. About Rs 87,300 cheaper than India.
  4. UAE: AED 8,499, around Rs 2,20,100. About Rs 79,800 cheaper than India.
  5. Malaysia: RM 9,499, around Rs 2,21,600. About Rs 78,300 cheaper than India.

Other markets like Japan, South Korea and Australia are also cheaper than India but not in the top 5. According to themobileindian.com report, these are the countries where iPhone duo price low.

Top 5 cheapest countries to buy iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max

The same five countries are the cheapest for both Pro models, as per themobileindian.com reports.

  1. USA: iPhone 18 Pro at USD 1,199, around Rs 1,14,200, saving Rs 50,700. Pro Max at USD 1,299, around Rs 1,23,700, saving Rs 56,200.
  2. Canada: Pro at CAD 1,749, around Rs 1,20,700. Pro Max at CAD 1,899, around Rs 1,31,100.
  3. Hong Kong: Pro at HKD 10,499, around Rs 1,27,600. Pro Max at HKD 11,499, around Rs 1,39,700.
  4. Malaysia: Pro at RM 5,499, around Rs 1,28,300. Pro Max at RM 5,999, around Rs 1,40,000.
  5. UAE: Pro at AED 5,099, around Rs 1,32,000. Pro Max at AED 5,499, around Rs 1,42,400.

Also read: Apple New Products Out: CEO John Ternus reveals first-ever foldable iPhone Duo, says ‘I continue to be inspired every single day’

Features and specs

With a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display, the Duo is a small gadget with cutting-edge features like ProMotion, Always On, and high brightness. It has an IP68-rated titanium frame, two batteries for up to 31 hours of video, and a 2nm A20 Pro chip. Touch ID replaces Face ID and it supports eSIM only. The camera comes with iOS 27.1 and has a 48MP dual configuration with sophisticated video capabilities. It will eventually support Apple Pencil.

What to keep in mind

The final cost will also depend on travel expenses, credit card conversion fees, import duty at Indian customs, and warranty; Apple's international warranty may not cover all issues in India. The prices are based on Apple's listed regional prices and currency conversion on September 10, 2026; exchange rates are subject to daily fluctuations; US prices are not subject to sales tax.

 

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