Piyush Goyal to speak at India’s largest deeptech event- TiEcon Delhi 2025

Key speakers at the event include leaders from diverse sectors such as e-commerce, energy, defence, technology, and finance.

The stage is set for the ultimate deeptech conference that unites founders, CXOs, policymakers, investors, scientists, and builders to drive India's transformative decade in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, space, defence, biotech, and life sciences.

Key speakers at the event include leaders from diverse sectors such as e-commerce, energy, defence, technology, and finance. TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025 brings together an exceptional lineup of visionaries and leaders driving India’s Deeptech decade. The conference will feature Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, as the Grand Keynote Speaker. Joining him are industry and policy stalwarts, including Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT); Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman Emeritus of TiE Delhi-NCR; Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at MeitY and CEO of India AI Mission; and Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanraman, CEO of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

Thought leaders from global and domestic innovation ecosystems such as Pragya Misra Mehrishi, Lead for Public Policy & Partnerships (India) at OpenAI; Vani Kola, Founder and Managing Director of Kalaari Capital; Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners; Deep Kalra, Founder and Group Executive Chairman of MakeMyTrip; and Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder and CEO of AgniKul Cosmos, will also share their insights. Together, these distinguished speakers represent the diverse forces shaping India’s journey toward becoming a global Deeptech powerhouse.

This year’s edition brings together the most defining conversations of India’s innovation decade through strategic keynotes and policy dialogues such as Powering India’s Strategic Decade and How India Can Win the Global AI Race, featuring national mission leaders and ecosystem catalysts. It will spotlight frontier-tech tracks driving India’s technological sovereignty, showcasing deep science ventures solving India-scale challenges. Attendees can look forward to meaningful founder–investor interactions through curated sessions like the Capital Sunrise Investor Breakfast, Growth Capital Lunch, and Moonshot Mixer, designed to turn conversations into collaborations. The Lab2Scale showcase will bridge research and commercialisation. The event also scales mentorship through the TiE Institute, 1:1 mentoring lounges, and themed Dialogue Hours, while unveiling major reports and recognitions such as the SPF 100 Desi Deeptech Launch, TiE Report – India: A Startup Superpower @2035, CXXO Women Disruptors, Wired for Impact – Women in Ind(AI), and the Emerging Finance Leader Awards 2025.

TiEcon Delhi-NCR themed India's Deeptech Ascent is proudly brought to you by TiE Delhi-NCR, one of the most dynamic and pioneering chapters in the global TiE network on October 29–30, 2025, at Taj Palace, New Delhi. It will offer a complete ecosystem experience, from inspiration to execution. The program features electrifying keynotes and immersive deep-dive tracks spanning the full frontier of innovation: AI, quantum, semicon, space, defense, biotech, and life sciences. Commenting on the upcoming event, Ms. Geetika Dayal, Director General, TiE Delhi-NCR, said, "India's deeptech ecosystem has reached an inflection point where research excellence meets market opportunity.

Building on our 25-year legacy of powering entrepreneurship, TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025 is where this vision ignites into reality. This isn't just another conference, it's India's deeptech war room. We've designed this for serious builders: all-day investor access, mentoring roundtables over lunch, closed-door connections, and high-density collision points between brilliant minds and bold capital. From Lab2Scale showcases and Power Tracks on AI, Quantum, Space & Defence-Tech, to our CXXO: No Ceiling Summit for women entrepreneurs, every element is engineered for outcomes. If you're building for Bharat and beyond, you need to be in the room."

The event also features a series of allied spotlights that celebrate innovation, leadership, and inclusivity across India’s startup ecosystem. The No Ceiling Summit by CXXO and Kalaari Capital adds to the TiEcon Delhi-NCR programming, spotlighting women leaders and bold, ceiling-breaking entrepreneurs who are redefining business leadership. The TiE–Binary Emerging Finance Leader Awards 2025 will recognize outstanding financial leadership shaping the country’s innovation-driven economy. Adding a strong research-to-market focus, Lab2Scale at TiEcon Delhi-NCR (Oct 29–30) will showcase 10–12 promising research projects through five-minute stage pitches and curated Founder & Industry Huddles, complemented by a commercialisation masterclass and a two-hour go-to-market working session with matched founders.

As part of the CXXO initiatives at TiEcon Delhi-NCR, a landmark report, CXXO Wired for Impact — Women in Ind(AI) by Kalaari Capital, will also be launched at the event. Artificial Intelligence is reshaping how India works, learns, and leads. But while the country stands at the forefront of this technological wave, women remain underrepresented in the very systems defining its future. It celebrates Notable women in AI 2025, and the report will release 50 names of notable women in

AI 2025. CXXO Wired for Impact: Women in Ind(AI) is a first-of-its-kind compilation of key insights on India’s AI–ML workforce, mapping where women stand across the AI value chain and how greater diversity in participation can strengthen the accuracy, inclusivity, and global competitiveness of AI built from India.

In a world reshaped by supply-chain realignments and tech rivalries, India’s deep tech moment is a geopolitical and economic imperative. TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025 focuses on sovereignty-critical technologies, national IP creation, and the virtuous cycle of talent–capital–markets, aligning with national missions such as IndiaAI and the deeptech push with ANRF. TiEcon Delhi-NCR is proudly supported by Kalaari Capital, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Department of Science & Technology, Indian Angel Network, NatWest, STPI, and leading organisations across the ecosystem. To register, visit: https://events.tie.org/Delhi-NCR/tiecondelhincr.

More information, logon to www.tiecon-delhi.in

About TiE Delhi-NCR

Fostering entrepreneurship for over two decades, TiE Delhi-NCR stands as one of the most dynamic and impactful chapters of the global TiE Network. Renowned for its marquee events, high-impact mentoring programs, prestigious entrepreneurial awards, and powerful investor pitch platforms, TiE Delhi-NCR plays a pivotal role in shaping India’s startup landscape. With a mission to empower entrepreneurs at every stage, TiE Delhi-NCR offers access to industry experts, seasoned mentors, and global networks, helping founders scale their ventures beyond imaginable limits. Through consistent efforts to expand, explore, and elevate, TiE Delhi-NCR continues to evolve as India’s most credible and influential platform supporting entrepreneurial growth and innovation.