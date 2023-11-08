Headlines

Technology

Technology

Piyush: A Visionary Product Manager Empowering Small Businesses and Driving Innovation in Payments

Piyush draws inspiration from legendary figures like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Meet Piyush, an accomplished Product Manager with a compelling journey dedicated to empowering small businesses and driving innovation in the payments industry. Piyush's journey from Delhi to New York reflects his resolute commitment to making a global impact. In this article, we delve into Piyush's life, career, and the values that have shaped his journey.

Early Life and Education

Piyush's journey commenced in Delhi, India, in a family of engineers. Piyush decided to pursue the same career, earning a Bachelor's in Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. His journey took a significant turn when he moved to the United States, where he earned his Master's of Science from the University of Connecticut. He continued to seek knowledge from institutions like Kellogg School of Management and Harvard Business School.

Professional Journey

Piyush's career is marked by remarkable achievements. Notably, he received the "Chairman's Award" at American Express for creating the first-ever Commercial Hardship Product during the COVID-19 pandemic. This program allowed customers to pay over easy installments, significantly aiding small businesses across the USA with millions of dollars in deferred payments. Piyush's professional journey reflects adaptability and expertise. He worked in roles ranging from Senior Business Analyst at Mu Sigma to Senior Manager at American Express and Senior Product Manager at Amazon. Currently, he serves as a Principal Product Manager at GoDaddy, bringing a wealth of diverse experiences to his role. Piyush is a firm believer in the power of innovation within the payments industry. He envisions a future where payment solutions become more efficient, secure, and user-friendly

Inspiration and Goals

Piyush draws inspiration from legendary figures like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos. Their experiences in building customer-focused products have profoundly influenced his approach. Professionally, he aspires to empower small businesses with powerful tools that enhance their day-to-day operations and drive efficiency. Personally, he dreams of leaving a lasting impact on the payments industry.

"The journey of great leaders has been a constant source of inspiration for me. They remind us that we can always push the boundaries of what's possible."— Piyush

Lessons and Advice

Piyush shares valuable lessons for those embarking on a similar path. He emphasizes the importance of hard work and the value of good mentors. He encourages individuals to have confidence in themselves and highlights that there are no shortcuts to success.

"Success is built on a foundation of hard work and the wisdom of mentors who guide you through the journey."— Piyush

Piyush's journey, from Delhi to New York, reflects his dedication, vision, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact. He serves as an inspiration for those aiming to make a global impact and driving innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry. 

