Pirates of the Arabian: India now third largest global consumer of pirated content

Ever felt the urge to download a movie from the Internet to save a few bucks at the theatre? Well, India now ranks third globally in accessing piracy websites, only after the United States and Russia.

A report published by Akamai Technologies and MUSO says India recorded 6.5 billion visits to piracy websites, the third highest after the US (13.5 billion) and Russia (7.2 billion). China and Brazil ranked fourth and fifth with 5.9 billion and 4.5 billion visits respectively.



Globally, 132 billion visits to piracy websites were logged from January to September 2021. While 61.5 per cent of the consumers accessed piracy websites directly, 28.6 per cent actively searched for them.

Akamai is a US-based content delivery and cyber security company, while MUSO is a technology company providing anti-piracy solutions.

The report, titled “State of the Internet”, also revealed that during the first nine months of 2021, pirated websites dedicated to movies, TV shows, music, software and academic materials were the most actively searched for.

The report added that there were over 67 billion visits for TV show piracy, which is roughly half of the total piracy traffic. Publishing category is in the second place with 30 billion visits (23 per cent), followed by films with 14.5 billion (11 per cent) and music with 10.8 billion (8 per cent) visits. Software piracy closes the ranks with 9 billion visits (7 per cent).

The Covid-induced lockdown that shut down theatres last year may have pushed up piracy numbers. Several social media applications have also made it easier to circulate pirated movies and songs.

“As content developers get better at guarding against piracy, criminals are adapting their methods to access protected content. The impact of piracy goes beyond stolen movies and other content. The real cost is behind the scenes, leading to loss of livelihood for those who work to create movies, films, books, and software we all consume and enjoy,” said Steve Ragan, security researcher at Akamai and author of the report.

Experts say those indulging in piracy have profited from consumer demand to view content from home, along with rising Internet consumption and easy access at low costs.

While the practice of recording films in theatres has lost popularity given the low quality of content and background noise, piracy in the online streaming world is now carried out either through broadcasts of live events being re-streamed illegally or legitimate streaming websites being offered for free or at low costs through mirror URLs and websites, experts said.

“Working collaboratively to deeply understand the latest trends within piracy’s ever-changing ecosystem is key to forming effective anti-piracy strategies, as opposed to combating piracy in silos,” added James Mason, CTO of MUSO.