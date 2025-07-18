This AI company beats Sam Altman's ChatGPT on Apple App Store after teaming up with Sunil Mittal for...

However, ChatGPT continues to lead the charts on the Google Play Store, where Perplexity is yet to challenge its position among the top free apps.

Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine, has overtaken ChatGPT to become the number one free app on the Apple App Store. This comes shortly after Perplexity announced partnered with Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel to offer its Rs 17,000 Perplexity Pro subscription for free to all Airtel users. Apart from Perplexity and ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini holds the fifth spot in the list of top free apps on the App Store.

Perplexity Pro

It gives users access to advanced AI models such as GPT-4.1, Claude, Grok 4, and more, along with image generation capabilities across supported models. Subscribers also get access to the company’s newly launched Comet browser, which remains invite-only for free users.

Top AI platform on Google Play Store

ChatGPT continues to lead the charts on the Google Play Store, where Perplexity is yet to challenge its position among the top free apps. OpenAI recently launched its new ChatGPT agent, a general-purpose agentic system capable of handling various tasks on a user’s behalf, including reading emails, browsing the web, creating presentations, and more.

Perplexity founder

Aravind Srinivas, an Indian-origin engineer and entrepreneur, founded Perplexity in 2022. He is currently the CEO and co-founder of the AI platform. Perplexity has emerged as one of the most prominent generative AI startups, tripling its valuation from USD 1 billion to USD 3 billion last year before tripling it again within a few months.