Aravind Srinivas, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the artificial intelligence company Perplexity AI forecasted a somewhat grim future for the working class in discussions with Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

"The dystopian part of it is that unfortunately in the short term there is going to be a lot of labour displacement," Srinivas, who was born and brought up in Chennai, said in the podcast.

"Not as many people are needed to get work done anymore. So how people upskill themselves and adapt…those using AIs are definitely going to be well-positioned," Srinivas added.

Srinivas joins a growing chorus of entrepreneurs and business leaders who have warned of wide-ranging disruptions in the job market due to the rise of AI -- including massive job cuts across sectors.

"You don’t need to build 10,000 people companies to be a trillion-dollar company anymore. Definitely, the next generation of graduates getting jobs, existing big tech laying off people, or like not hiring more -- all that stuff is definitely going to impact the (job) market," Srinivas further stated in the podcast.

Srinivas is one of the four co-founders of Perplexity AI -- a search engine that uses AI to answer users' questions. The company was started in 2022 and is headquartered in California, United States. Srinivas holds an integrated BTech and MTech degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras.