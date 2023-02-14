Paytm Valentine's Day cashback offer: Get up to Rs 140 cashback this week, here’s how

Valentine's Day cashback on Paytm.

Paytm has come up with a unique Paytm Valentine's cashback offer, where users can collect cards and earn up to Rs 140. Paytm offers users the flexibility of payments with Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Postpaid and more.

The Paytm App is offering cards — Love & Affection, Entertainment, and Dinner card, all of which comprises three cards each. On collecting all these nine cards, users will get up to 14,000 Paytm cashback points worth Rs 140. This offer is valid from 13-20th February. To avail the cards, users can make payments on the Paytm app across online and offline stores.

Cashback Points is an exclusive rewards program for Paytm users. On payments made through the Paytm app, users can earn points, whenever they add money, transfer money, recharge mobile, or pay their utility bills.

How to collect Paytm Valentine’s Cards?