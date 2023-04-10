Paytm Soundbox gets an upgrade with 4G connectivity, new design and different languages

Paytm Soundbox

Paytm has launched a new first-of-its-kind 4G-enabled Soundbox 3.0 that provides stable connectivity for instant real-time payment alerts. In areas where the 4G network does not work, it automatically shifts to the 2G network for uninterrupted connectivity. The 4G Soundbox comes in a new design and gives a battery backup of 7 days.

Paytm’s new Soundbox is made in India and is claimed to be durable and splash-proof. For ease of adaptability, a new feature has been launched in Paytm 4G Soundbox through which its language can be changed by the merchants through the Paytm for Business app. The auto-assisted device supports 11 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi and Odia.

Merchants have been given 3-in-1 benefits with Soundbox 3.0 — an instant loan facility through Paytm’s marquee lending partners, assured cashbacks on receiving payments, and guaranteed support with a 24-hour helpline and 1-hour call back policy.

Paytm was the first to launch audio confirmations in India with the Paytm Soundbox. As of 31st March 2023, more than 6.8 million merchants are now paying subscriptions for Paytm's payment devices like Soundbox and PoS.