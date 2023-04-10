Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Paytm Soundbox gets an upgrade with 4G connectivity, new design and different languages

Paytm was the first to launch audio confirmations in India with the Paytm Soundbox. As of 31st March 2023, more than 6.8 million merchants are now paying subscriptions for Paytm's payment devices like Soundbox and PoS.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Paytm Soundbox gets an upgrade with 4G connectivity, new design and different languages
Paytm Soundbox

Paytm has launched a new first-of-its-kind 4G-enabled Soundbox 3.0 that provides stable connectivity for instant real-time payment alerts. In areas where the 4G network does not work, it automatically shifts to the 2G network for uninterrupted connectivity. The 4G Soundbox comes in a new design and gives a battery backup of 7 days.

Paytm’s new Soundbox is made in India and is claimed to be durable and splash-proof. For ease of adaptability, a new feature has been launched in Paytm 4G Soundbox through which its language can be changed by the merchants through the Paytm for Business app. The auto-assisted device supports 11 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi and Odia.

Merchants have been given 3-in-1 benefits with Soundbox 3.0 — an instant loan facility through Paytm’s marquee lending partners, assured cashbacks on receiving payments, and guaranteed support with a 24-hour helpline and 1-hour call back policy.

Paytm was the first to launch audio confirmations in India with the Paytm Soundbox. As of 31st March 2023, more than 6.8 million merchants are now paying subscriptions for Paytm's payment devices like Soundbox and PoS.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Markande guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.