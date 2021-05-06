Paytm launches 'Vaccine Slot Finder' - here's steps to check availability of vaccine slots

To help citizens check the availability of vaccination slots, Paytm on Thursday launched a platform 'COVID-19 Vaccine Finder' on its Mini App store. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter to share the new feature in the Paytm app called COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder tool has been rolled out to Paytm apps for both Android and iOS devices. The tool takes real-time data from CoWIN, which is India's COVID-19 vaccination programme and stands for COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network.

In a statement, the company said that the platform will help citizens to check the availability of vaccination slots for the next four weeks. For this, they have to individually enter different pin codes or district details along with age group (18+ or 45+).

In case the slots are saturated for the near future, users can select the option for real-time alerts from Paytm once any slot is free, it added.

If a slot is available, users can select a date and will be taken to the Co-WIN website/ app to book their appointment. The Paytm Vaccine Slot Finder fetches real-time data about the availability of slots from the CoWIN platform, but it cannot be used to book appointments.

How it check availability

Open the Paytm app on an Android or iOS device.

Scroll down to the Mini App Store section.

You should see the Vaccine Finder option here.

If not, tap on All and then tap on the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment banner. Alternatively, you can also find the Vaccine Finder option under Discover with Paytm.

Enter your pin code/ district, and select between 18+ and 45+ age groups.

Click on Check Availability to see open slots.

You can also click on the 'Notify me when slots are available' option as well to get alerts for open slots.