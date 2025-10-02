Paytm launches custom UPI ID feature: Step-by-step guide to create your own, enhance privacy

Follow the simple steps below to set up your custom UPI ID.

Paytm has launched a new feature for its users that allows them to create a UPI ID of their choice. This makes it easier for users to remember their ID while making transactions simpler. After Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe are also gearing up to launch this feature soon. This feature helps protect privacy by hiding your phone number and email when making a transaction.

Coming soon on Google Pay?

According to some media reports, Google Pay may soon allow users to create custom UPI IDs, similar to Paytm. Currently, this option is not visible in the app.

How it protects your privacy

Paytm rolled out custom UPI IDs earlier this month, saying that using this feature will protect its users' privacy. A unique ID acts as a digital key, keeping users safe from harassment or stalking and making digital transactions more secure.

Supported banks

Initially, the feature worked only with Yes Bank and Axis Bank. It is now available for HDFC Bank and SBI users as well.

Phone number and email stay hidden

Once a user updates their UPI ID, their phone number and email are replaced with a custom alphanumeric ID followed by “@pt(bank name)”. This ensures that the user’s personal information remains confidential.

How to create a custom UPI ID?

To create a custom UPI ID on Paytm, first open the Paytm app on your phone.

Next, tap on the profile icon on the left side.

Now, go to UPI and Payment Settings and select ''Try Personalised UPI ID.

A new sheet will open where you can enter your preferred ID or choose from the list of available options.

Now, tap 'Confirm, and your UPI ID will be updated.

